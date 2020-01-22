Home

More Obituaries for MURIEL BEAUCHESNE
MURIEL BEAUCHESNE

MURIEL BEAUCHESNE Obituary
BEAUCHESNE, MURIEL (nee KING) It is with great sadness the family announces the passing of Muriel on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Gabriel Beauchesne. Loving mother of Diane (Guenther) Kadatz, Denis (Eileen Foley) and Pauline (Les) Matchett. Proud Grandma Sophie of Jordan (Hillary), Ryan (Laurence), Alyssa (Justin), Cameron (Daniella) and Calvin. Dear "GG" of Jack, Mia and Charlie. She is survived by her siblings Betty, Cecile, Dave, Morris and Tony. She will be sadly missed by the King and Beauchesne families and friends. A visitation will take place on Thursday, January 23rd at the McEACHNIE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Old Kingston Road, Ajax, ON, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, January 24th at St. Isaac Jogues Church, Pickering, ON, at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 22, 2020
