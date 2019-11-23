MURIEL CHRISTINE BANAS

  • "Condolences and prayers to Carl and the Banas family."
    - Tom peacock
Obituary

BANAS, MURIEL CHRISTINE (nee JOHNSTON) Friday, November 15, 2019, at University Hospital, London, Ontario at 6:28 a.m; after a courageous struggle with Parkinson's disease, complicated by pneumonia, the Lord called his Muriel Christine Banas, home to his waiting arms, to dwell there with him in heaven. Beautiful, even in death, she passed away in precious peacefulness in the loving presence of her daughter and son. Beloved of all her family, Muriel is survived by her husband, Carl Banas; her daughter, Carole Pauls (husband Daniel); her son, Reed Banas (partner Sophia Crawford); and two treasured grandchildren: Christopher Pauls (wife Nikkol) and Bethany Pauls. After 65 years of marriage, Muriel's life was an enduring testimony to her faith, her undying love and support as a wife, her strength and commitment as a mother and proud grandmother. Quiet in nature, she was a person to speak openly of her convictions, her passion for the simple things; confident in her opinions, charmingly humorous and giving; a naturally elegant and refined beauty, shared with us by God. Muriel also leaves behind a cherished sister and brother, and devoted nieces, nephews, their spouses; and precious friends. She will be sorely missed by all whom loved and knew her. Muriel's family remain well-assured that they will all be joyously reunited with her one glorious day. Please join us on Sunday, November 24, 2019 for visitation, at PINE HILLS CEMETERY AND FUNERAL CENTRE, 625 Birchmount Rd., Toronto (north of St. Clair Avenue), from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Service in the celebration of her life will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019, at "The Meeting House", 2700 Bristol Circle, Oakville (East Entrance). Visitation at 10 a.m.; followed by a Funeral Service at 11 a.m., with a light lunch buffet to be served until 1:30 p.m. Family and Friends will return to Pine Hills Cemetery in Toronto, for a 3:15 p.m. interment. Donations to the Gideons Memorial Bible Fund and Parkinson Canada in Mum's name, would be greatly appreciated. 
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 23, 2019
