Guest Book View Sign Service Information Pine Hills Cemetery and Visitation Centre 625 Birchmount Road Scarborough , ON M1K 1R1 (416)-267-8229 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Pine Hills Cemetery and Visitation Centre 625 Birchmount Road Scarborough , ON M1K 1R1 View Map Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Pine Hills Cemetery and Visitation Centre 625 Birchmount Road Scarborough , ON M1K 1R1 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM "The Meeting House" 2700 Bristol Circle Oakville (East Entrance) , ON View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM "The Meeting House" 2700 Bristol Circle Oakville (East Entrance) , ON View Map Memorial Gathering 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM "The Meeting House" 2700 Bristol Circle Oakville (East Entrance) , ON View Map Interment 3:15 PM Pine Hills Cemetery Toronto , ON View Map Obituary

BANAS, MURIEL CHRISTINE (nee JOHNSTON) Friday, November 15, 2019, at University Hospital, London, Ontario at 6:28 a.m; after a courageous struggle with Parkinson's disease, complicated by pneumonia, the Lord called his Muriel Christine Banas, home to his waiting arms, to dwell there with him in heaven. Beautiful, even in death, she passed away in precious peacefulness in the loving presence of her daughter and son. Beloved of all her family, Muriel is survived by her husband, Carl Banas; her daughter, Carole Pauls (husband Daniel); her son, Reed Banas (partner Sophia Crawford); and two treasured grandchildren: Christopher Pauls (wife Nikkol) and Bethany Pauls. After 65 years of marriage, Muriel's life was an enduring testimony to her faith, her undying love and support as a wife, her strength and commitment as a mother and proud grandmother. Quiet in nature, she was a person to speak openly of her convictions, her passion for the simple things; confident in her opinions, charmingly humorous and giving; a naturally elegant and refined beauty, shared with us by God. Muriel also leaves behind a cherished sister and brother, and devoted nieces, nephews, their spouses; and precious friends. She will be sorely missed by all whom loved and knew her. Muriel's family remain well-assured that they will all be joyously reunited with her one glorious day. Please join us on Sunday, November 24, 2019 for visitation, at PINE HILLS CEMETERY AND FUNERAL CENTRE, 625 Birchmount Rd., Toronto (north of St. Clair Avenue), from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Service in the celebration of her life will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019, at "The Meeting House", 2700 Bristol Circle, Oakville (East Entrance). Visitation at 10 a.m.; followed by a Funeral Service at 11 a.m., with a light lunch buffet to be served until 1:30 p.m. Family and Friends will return to Pine Hills Cemetery in Toronto, for a 3:15 p.m. interment. Donations to the Gideons Memorial Bible Fund and Parkinson Canada in Mum's name, would be greatly appreciated.



BANAS, MURIEL CHRISTINE (nee JOHNSTON) Friday, November 15, 2019, at University Hospital, London, Ontario at 6:28 a.m; after a courageous struggle with Parkinson's disease, complicated by pneumonia, the Lord called his Muriel Christine Banas, home to his waiting arms, to dwell there with him in heaven. Beautiful, even in death, she passed away in precious peacefulness in the loving presence of her daughter and son. Beloved of all her family, Muriel is survived by her husband, Carl Banas; her daughter, Carole Pauls (husband Daniel); her son, Reed Banas (partner Sophia Crawford); and two treasured grandchildren: Christopher Pauls (wife Nikkol) and Bethany Pauls. After 65 years of marriage, Muriel's life was an enduring testimony to her faith, her undying love and support as a wife, her strength and commitment as a mother and proud grandmother. Quiet in nature, she was a person to speak openly of her convictions, her passion for the simple things; confident in her opinions, charmingly humorous and giving; a naturally elegant and refined beauty, shared with us by God. Muriel also leaves behind a cherished sister and brother, and devoted nieces, nephews, their spouses; and precious friends. She will be sorely missed by all whom loved and knew her. Muriel's family remain well-assured that they will all be joyously reunited with her one glorious day. Please join us on Sunday, November 24, 2019 for visitation, at PINE HILLS CEMETERY AND FUNERAL CENTRE, 625 Birchmount Rd., Toronto (north of St. Clair Avenue), from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Service in the celebration of her life will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019, at "The Meeting House", 2700 Bristol Circle, Oakville (East Entrance). Visitation at 10 a.m.; followed by a Funeral Service at 11 a.m., with a light lunch buffet to be served until 1:30 p.m. Family and Friends will return to Pine Hills Cemetery in Toronto, for a 3:15 p.m. interment. Donations to the Gideons Memorial Bible Fund and Parkinson Canada in Mum's name, would be greatly appreciated. Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close