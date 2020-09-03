1/
MURIEL (MICKEY) COHEN
COHEN, MURIEL (MICKEY) Passed away peacefully, on Tuesday morning at the age of 99 years. Mickey and Bert Cohen were married for 63 years before Bert passed away in 2005. They shared an amazing journey down the road of life together, teaching their offspring, by example, that the greatest blessing is to have good parents. Mickey lived a good, long life, filled with family, friends, bridge games and her beloved Blue Jays. Mickey will be greatly missed by her sons, Cole and Paul. Our brother, Peter, is already in heaven, waiting for his mother to join him so that they can continue to compare notes on the pros and cons of every doctor in the Toronto area. Mickey adored her grandchildren, Samantha, Roxanne, Peter, Jesse and Zack. And we're so glad she lived long enough to witness the miracles of her great-grandchildren, James, Juliette, Ruthie and Max. A private graveside service will be held.

Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 3, 2020.
