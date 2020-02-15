Home

J.S. Jones and Son Funeral Home
11582 Trafalgar Road
Georgetown, ON L7G 4S6
(905) 877-3631
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
St. John's United Church
Georgetown, ON
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
St. John's United Church
Georgetown, ON
MURIEL DWYLA PECK

MURIEL DWYLA PECK Obituary
PECK, MURIEL DWYLA Muriel Dwyla Peck of Etobicoke and more recently, Georgetown, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on February 9, 2020. Muriel was predeceased by her husband Jack Leonard Peck (1925-1994) and was dearly loved and meant the world to her children Marilyn (Domenic), Douglas (Leslie) and Margot (Bob) and her grandchildren Michael (Gene), Matthew, Adam, Mitchell, Jarek and Kylie. She was known as "GG" to her great-grandchildren Isla and Lochlin. She was a loved daughter, sister, cousin, aunt and friend to Eleanor (Harry), Kelly (Michele) and family, Connie and Rachel, Elsa (Jim) and family. Her love extended beyond her immediate family to include her many step-grandchildren. Muriel was born in Magnetawan, Ontario, to Robert (Ang) Bell and Mary Bell on February 27, 1926. One of her favourite childhood memories was going to a one-room schoolhouse 2-½ miles from home. She then went to Burks Falls High School and continued her education in London at a technical school learning to type and take shorthand. Moving to Toronto, she attended Shaw's Business School and was then hired by Stromberg Carlson where she met her future husband Jack Leonard Peck. She was married on a snowy day November 5, 1949 in Spence, close to her home. After living in Etobicoke for over 50 years, she spent her final years first at Arbour Trails in Guelph and then Amica in Georgetown, Ontario. Visitation will be held at St. John's United Church in Georgetown, from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18th followed by a memorial service at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the to honour Muriel's 35 years of canvassing or The Salvation Army. Interment will take place in Magnetawan later in the spring. To send expressions of sympathy visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 15, 2020
