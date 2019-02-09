MURIEL EDITH BROWN

BROWN, MURIEL EDITH (nee SMALL) April 21, 1923 - January 29, 2019 Muriel passed away at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington, Ontario, on Tuesday, January 29, 2019, at the age of 95. Muriel was predeceased by her devoted husband Joseph Battersby Brown, brother Donald Lewis Small and sister Doris Augusta Humphreys. She is survived by her loving daughter Jo-Ann Muriel Clark, nieces, nephews, great and great-great-nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at Thorncliffe Park United Church, 16 Thoncliffe Park Drive, East York, Ontario M4H 1H4 on Saturday, February 23rd at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, Muriel would have appreciated donations being made to the "Thorncliffe Park United Church Memorial Fund". Directions and online condolences may be found at www.heritagefuneralcentre.ca

Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 9, 2019
