NORSTER, MURIEL ELIZABETH (nee THORNTON) 1928 – 2019 Peacefully, at The Village of Winston Park on October 31, 2019, at the age of 91. Loving wife of the late Norman Norster. Dear mother of David and his wife Joan of Waterloo. Grandmother of Kristin (Dale) Wojcik, Erin (Jim) Voigt, Scott Norster and Kirsten Norster. Great-grandmother of Tanner Wojcik, William Voigt and Sienna Voigt. Survived by her brothers, Victor Thornton, Ray Thornton, Larry Thornton, and sisters, Lorraine Benjamin and Lucienna Carter (John). Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her husband Norman, her son Norman, her parents H. Percy and Maude Thornton, and sisters, Gloria Klingbell and Eleanor Boultbee. She worked at Simpson's main store in Toronto, as an assistant manager in the Arcadian Court Bakery/Deli department until she retired. She was a longtime and very active member of the Salvation Army North Toronto Corp, and later transferred to the Kitchener Corp, by Winston Park. The family will receive their friends for visitation on Saturday, November 9, 2019, from 10-11 a.m., at the Graham A. Giddy Funeral Homes-Waterloo Chapel, 617 King St. N., Waterloo (across from Home Depot). Service in the Chapel at 11:00 a.m. Reception to follow. Cremation has already taken place. Donations to the Salvation Army or to the Schlegel-UW Research Institute for Aging (Dementia) would be appreciated. Condolences online at

