SCOTT, MURIEL FERNE (nee LENNOX) September 8, 1928 - April 27, 2019 It is with heavy hearts the family announces the sudden passing, in her own home, of Muriel Scott. Loving mother to Donna and Garry Mees and Wayne and Barb Harding. Beloved grandmother to Matthew (Tara), Eric (Martina), Jennifer (Ed), Brydon (Rebecca), James (Sarah), and Jordan (Kiran). Great-grandmother of ten. Predeceased by her husbands Jack Scott (1995) and Elmer Harding (2018). Muriel was a longtime employee of Living Lighting in Markham. Prior to that she was an interior decorator in the Markham-Unionville area. She loved her beautiful garden and Christmas displays. She'll be missed by her four legged companion Rosie. A visitation will be held at Dixon-Garland Funeral Home, 166 Main St. N. (Markham Rd.), on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 10-11:30 a.m. with a Funeral Service to follow in the Chapel. Interment will take place at Stouffville Cemetery. Donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 29, 2019