HOPKINS, MURIEL Passed away at Southbrook Retirement Home on Saturday, August 17, 2019, in her 104th year. Muriel beloved wife of the late Jack. Predeceased by her sisters and brothers Florence, Mick, Harry and Len. Lovingly remembered by her family and friends. Visitation at PAUL O'CONNOR FUNERAL HOME, 1939 Lawrence Ave. E. (between Pharmacy and Warden), on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the time of the service in our chapel at 11 a.m. Cremation. Donations to Cancer Assistance Services Halton Hills, 222 Mountainview Rd. N., Georgetown, ON L7G 6H9 would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 21, 2019
