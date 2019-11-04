SCHOFIELD, MURIEL IRENE At the age of 87, passed away peacefully on October 31, 2019. Predeceased by her parents Albert and Minnie Schofield and her sister Marion and brothers Charles and Earl. Muriel leaves behind her sisters Elva (Ellie), Claudette and Marie plus many nieces and nephews along with their children and grandchildren. Muriel was born in Toronto where she lived most recently at Amica, Bayview in North York. Cremation will take place with no service until a Celebration of Life for family and friends in the future.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 4, 2019