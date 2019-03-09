FRYER, Muriel Jean October 20, 1923 - February 24, 2019 It is with sadness that the family announces the passing of Muriel Jean Fryer at the age 95. Muriel will be lovingly remembered by her husband Douglas Fryer. Affectionate daughter of R. J. and Isabelle Lucas (deceased), she will be missed by her brother Arthur, and sister Ruth. Muriel was predeceased by her sister Norma and her brother, Richard. Muriel served her country proudly in the Second World War. She will be dearly missed by family and friends. A memorial service will be held in the spring to honor her life.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 9, 2019