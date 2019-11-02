MORRIS, Muriel Joan (nee BARNES) May 6, 1925 - October 19, 2019 Peacefully, on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at home in her 95th year. Beloved wife of Reginald Morris (deceased), mother of Lesley, Melanie (Bill Munro) and Anthony (Cheryl Dobinson), grandmother of Ben Munro (Laura Petronzi) and Micah Munro (Lindsay), great-grandmother "Tutu" of Gabrielle, Asher, Olivia and Ethan (Munro) and aunt to loving neices and nephews in England. Heartfelt thanks to Pioneer Elder Care in St. Catharines for their compassionate care of our mother for the past three years. Greatly cherished, sadly missed. Her funeral, small and private, took place on October 25th in Toronto.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 2, 2019