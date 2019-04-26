HORNUNG, MURIEL LOUISE It is with saddened hearts that we announce the passing of Muriel Louise Hornung in her 86th year on April 24, 2019. Muriel was predeceased by her loving husband Edward and daughter Susan Lauder (Chris Dent). She was cherished by her daughter Judy (Frank Jenkins) and adored by her grandchildren Jason Dent (Jennifer), Christine Lemberg (Paul), Paul Jenkins, Daniel Jenkins (Meghan), David Jenkins (Katie) and Tara-Lynn Dent. Loved by her great-grandchildren Madison, Meghan, Tyler, Keira, Mackenzie, Lucas, Blake and Charlotte. Muriel was admired by all her friends and will be dearly missed. Our heartfelt thanks go to all the compassionate staff of Winbourne Park Long Term Care Home, Ballycliffe, and Orchard Villa Retirement Homes and Ajax Hospital for their selfless care and support. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at 2 p.m. (visitation one hour prior) at Pine Hills Cemetery and Funeral Centre (625 Birchmount Rd., north of St. Clair Ave. E., Scarborough, 416-267-8229). In lieu of flowers, the family will be doing donations for dog guides of Canada through the Lions Club of Canada. https://www.dogguides.com/donate.html
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 26, 2019