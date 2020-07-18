CURTIS, MURIEL MARGARET It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our mom, Muriel, on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at 99 years young. She was a treasured matriarch of the family. Devoted wife to husband Eric (predeceased) for 47 years of marriage. Much loved mother to Barbara Mackay (Gord), Darlene Proudfoot (Dave) and Elaine Portch (Russ). Adored Grandma to Paul (Nicola), Adam (Susie), James (Jamie), Carly, Hannah and Jazmine. Cherished Great-Grandmother to Dean, Ali, Wyatt and Cooper. Survived by her brother Robert (Bob) Embleton. She will be dearly missed by her many nieces and nephews. Mom loved the outdoors, whether it was at the cottage, travelling or just enjoying gardens and wildlife. She was dedicated to her charity work and the church; for many years, she was the president of one of the UCW units. Mom was a keen bridge player and was a member of several bridge clubs. Mom enjoyed music and she and Dad were avid ballroom dancers. She was a loyal and genuine person who will be deeply missed by her friends. Special thanks to "Retirement Suites by the Lake" in Scarborough, for their care and compassion over the last 2 ½ years. Due to the COVID pandemic, the family will be holding a private service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation and condolences may be left at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca