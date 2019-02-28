WETMORE, MURIEL OLIVE (nee FULTON) Muriel passed away peacefully on February 20, 2019, in her 97th year, in the aftermath of a fall. Beloved wife of 61 years of the late Allen Ludlow Wetmore she is survived by her loving daughters Lee (Bert) Blackwood and Patricia (Stuart) Butts, 5 adoring grandchildren (Jodie, Todd, Sheri, Lindsey and Kelly) and 7 great-grandchildren (Cooper, Todd Jr., Tatum, Paige, Wyatt, Ella and Olly). Muriel was raised in Timmins, trained in nursing at St Mike's and moved to Lindsay with her husband Al in the 1950's. Throughout her life she was an active member of the community and was a volunteer in palliative care and later in day surgery at Ross Memorial Hospital, where she died, until well into her 90's. A greatly-admired gardener and avid card player and skunker of all comers until her dying days. Predeceased by most of her contemporaries she will be sadly missed by her many friends and neighbors at The Heritage in Lindsay and at the cottage on Pleasant Point, Sturgeon Lake. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Academy Theatre, Lindsay, Ontario. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay (705-328-2721). www.mackeys.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 28, 2019