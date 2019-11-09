Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MURIEL PATRICIA MACNAUGHTON. View Sign Service Information Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited 1403 Bayview Avenue Toronto , ON M4G 3A8 (416)-487-4523 Service 11:00 AM St. John's York Mills Anglican Church 19 Don Ridge Drive North York , ON View Map Obituary

MACNAUGHTON, MURIEL PATRICIA Our dearest Mom Pat, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at the age of 98, in Toronto, ON. Predeceased by her loving husband of 49 years, Martin Paul Macnaughton (Mac), she was a loving mother of her children: Jennifer (Bill Stensson), Nancy (Rick Hilborn), Heather (Dave Dunphy), Carol (Russ Martin) and James. Proud grandmother (Grammy) to, Erik (Alexis Shand), Anna, Jane, Brita (Jordy Lacko), Ian (Nathalie Newby), Mackie (Shannon Blackman), Lisa (Tyler Laycock), Cameron, Ashleigh, Nicole, and great-grandmother of Mitchell and Finley. Predeceased by her close siblings, Florence, Roderick, Phyllis and James, and her British born parents, Tracy Deavin LeMay and Florence Muriel Fereday Paget Mayne. Pat was an accomplished duplicate bridge player, and did crosswords, suduko, and jumble every day. She loved all animals very much. Growing up, there was always a family dog and she cherished the many years she spent as a volunteer for the Toronto Humane Society. She was also an active member and sadly the last member of the Gordon Road Ladies Group, a ladies social group that was active for over 50 years. Pat was fortunate to spend every summer of her married life at our beloved cottage on Lake Simcoe. Her last visit was for our annual Thanksgiving feast 2019, where she was surrounded by her entire family right down to her great-grandkids. She was funny, quirky and smart, embraced life to the very end and will be deeply missed by family and friends. The whole family loved her very much. Services will be held on Wednesday, November 13th at 11:00 a.m. at St. John's York Mills Anglican Church, 19 Don Ridge Drive, North York, ON M2P 1H3 with lunch following the service. Donations may be made to the Toronto Humane Society at 11 River Street, Toronto, ON M5A 4C2. Condolences may be forwarded through



