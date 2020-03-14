|
|
MUNRO, MURIEL PATRICIA (nee PRIOR) Passed away peacefully, on the morning of March 9, 2020, in her 94th year. Beloved wife of Ian Ferguson for 63 years, mother to Craig Andrew (Vanessa) and Kent Alexander (Peter), of Vancouver and the late Kevin Ian (Marianne), and "nana" to four grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life and Reception at the R.S. KANE FUNERAL HOME, 6150 Yonge Street, North York, ON, on Saturday, April 11, 2020, from 1:30 until 4:30 p.m., with a short service convened at 2:00 p.m. Cremation has taken place with private interment at Resthaven Memorial Gardens to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations in Pat's name to the Sunnybrook Foundation or to the Alzheimer Society of Toronto. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.morrisfuneralchapel.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 14, 2020