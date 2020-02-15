|
PRZECISZOWSKI, MURIEL (nee EVANS) January 18, 1923 – February 10, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Muriel Przeciszowski announce her passing on Monday, February 10, 2020, in her 97th year. Muriel passed peacefully in her sleep. Predeceased by her husband, Kazimierz (December, 2011). She is survived by her son, Stan (Linda), her daughters, Marion (Keith) and Gwen (Don), grandsons Adam (Doreen), David, Dylan and Kyle, and her great-grandsons, Ryan and Sailor. Muriel was born in the village of Nesscliffe, England, on a farm called "Long Jack's Place". She was the youngest of 7 children. In 1945, she married Kaz, a Polish World War II fighter pilot. Kaz, Muriel and the children moved to Canada in 1957/58 and the Great Canadian Adventure began! Mum always worked hard for the family, first, in the cafeteria at St. Joseph's Hospital, then, as receptionist at the "Trocadero Club" in Bloor West and finally trained and became a Kindergarten Teacher's Assistant for 12 years, before retiring. Muriel's fondest memories were of the years spent up at the cottage on Snake Island on Lake Simcoe, with all the family around her, and also with many friends. Good Times were had by all who visited! Mum was a great baker; scones and apple pie being her specialties! She also enjoyed knitting "cat blankets" for the Humane Society, doing crossword puzzles, and watching the News, "Wheel of Fortune" and "Jeopardy" on TV. She had a long and wonderful life! No funeral service will be held, as per Muriel's wishes. The immediate family will privately celebrate her life at a later date. She will always be loved, remembered and missed.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 15, 2020