MURIEL (MAUREEN) SMITH
SMITH, MURIEL (MAUREEN) It is with great sadness that the family announces the death of Muriel (Maureen) Smith, born in Knowlesville, NB, passing away on June 2, 2020, in Oakville, ON, at the age of 93. She was predeceased by her husband, Richard Smith and her parents, Clarence Manuel and Hester Manuel (Avery), her brothers, Garnet, Hilton and Gerald Manuel and her sisters, Marjorie Mean, Sydney Derrah and Roma Hathaway. She is survived by her sister Alice Burnham (Florenceville, NB), her brother-in-law Lionel Smith (Montreal, QC), her daughter Nikki Smith and grandson Trevor Waite (Toronto, ON) and her daughter Jean Ortmayer and grandsons Stephen and Robert Ortmayer (L.A., California). Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private funeral service was held at the Oakview Funeral Home in Oakville, followed by a private burial at Trafalgar Lawn Cemetery in Oakville. If so desired, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society of Ontario.

Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 13, 2020.
