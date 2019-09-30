SULLIVAN, Muriel (Midge) (nee DOUCETTE) May 20, 1929 - September 28, 2019 Surrounded by loved ones including her husband Denis of 67 years, she passed away on September 28, 2019, at the age of 90. Midge was predeceased by her siblings: Fr. Aurele Doucette, Adeline (Crant), Donald Doucette and Kenny Doucette; as well as her grandson Adam Sullivan. Survived and lovingly remembered by her 15 children: Patricia (Allen) Good, Sheila (Bob) Edmonds, John (Sonja), Tim (Linda), Kathy (Rick) LeBlanc, Therese (Kevin) West, Denis (Anna), Brian (Cheryl), Peter (Heather), Paul, Tom (Kathryn), Brigette (Pat) Swoboda, Dan (Michelle), Ken (Carrie) and Kevin (Kerry); as well as her 43 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. Her lessons in life will live on for generations. Midge was a true inspiration and role model who found joy in the happiness of others and truly lived every day of her life putting the needs of others ahead of her own. Her generosity of spirit, genuine kindness and concern for others and above all her unconditional love will continue to be an inspiration for those of us who had the privilege of knowing and loving her. She will be deeply missed and never forgotten, especially by those of us who had the honour of calling her "Mom", "Gramma" or "Dear friend". Please refer to the funeral home webpage for service information. In honour of our mom's unconditional love of all children, please consider a donation to SickKids Foundation or a children's charity of your choice, in lieu of flowers. Online condolences may be made at www.andrewscommunityfuneralcentre.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 30, 2019