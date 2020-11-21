1/1
MURIEL TONGE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MURIEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TONGE, MURIEL "Say, did I ever tell you about the time in China...." Anyone who ever spoke to Muriel Tonge, whether good friends, family or strangers on a plane, knew that she was the embodiment of love. She made us feel important and special with her warmth, kindness and acceptance. You didn't have to know about her lifetime of service (she was a Missionary in China, a Nurse and Supervisor of a home for abandoned babies in Hong Kong, a Public Health Nurse and a dedicated member of Scarborough Bluffs United Church) to sense her passion for living and making an impact. Muriel often said the secret to her long life was being thankful every day. The countless people who have been touched by her are thankful for her big heart, her many stories, and the way she inspired us to make the most of our lives. Muriel never "starved at the banquet". Even in her twilight years, she loved cheering on the Toronto Blue Jays, while simultaneously working on a painting for the church bazaar, a crossword puzzle, talking on the phone and knitting up a storm. She adored being out in nature and was passionate about summers at the family cottage on Chandos Lake. Our fond memories of Muriel will comfort us, just as she did in life. She passed away suddenly and peacefully on November 10, 2020, at 98 years old. She was the matriarch of an enormous loving family, namely her three remaining children, Leslie, David (Gail) and Elizabeth (Josef), her daughter-in-law, Pat and their many children and grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Walton, son, Murray and son-in-law, Allan. Muriel will also be missed by her beloved sister, Gwen, her nieces and nephews, her half-brother, Olav and many loved ones and special adoptees around the world. Services will be delayed until it's safe to fill the church, but contributions to The Mission and Service Fund at Scarborough Bluffs United Church, in Muriel's memory, would be gratefully received: or simply start a conversation with a stranger, Muriel excelled at this and it does make the world a better place. Online condolences may be left at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MC DOUGALL & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - Scarborough
2900 KINGSTON RD
Scarborough, ON M1M 1N5
(416) 267-4656
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MC DOUGALL & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - Scarborough

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved