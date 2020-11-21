TONGE, MURIEL "Say, did I ever tell you about the time in China...." Anyone who ever spoke to Muriel Tonge, whether good friends, family or strangers on a plane, knew that she was the embodiment of love. She made us feel important and special with her warmth, kindness and acceptance. You didn't have to know about her lifetime of service (she was a Missionary in China, a Nurse and Supervisor of a home for abandoned babies in Hong Kong, a Public Health Nurse and a dedicated member of Scarborough Bluffs United Church) to sense her passion for living and making an impact. Muriel often said the secret to her long life was being thankful every day. The countless people who have been touched by her are thankful for her big heart, her many stories, and the way she inspired us to make the most of our lives. Muriel never "starved at the banquet". Even in her twilight years, she loved cheering on the Toronto Blue Jays, while simultaneously working on a painting for the church bazaar, a crossword puzzle, talking on the phone and knitting up a storm. She adored being out in nature and was passionate about summers at the family cottage on Chandos Lake. Our fond memories of Muriel will comfort us, just as she did in life. She passed away suddenly and peacefully on November 10, 2020, at 98 years old. She was the matriarch of an enormous loving family, namely her three remaining children, Leslie, David (Gail) and Elizabeth (Josef), her daughter-in-law, Pat and their many children and grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Walton, son, Murray and son-in-law, Allan. Muriel will also be missed by her beloved sister, Gwen, her nieces and nephews, her half-brother, Olav and many loved ones and special adoptees around the world. Services will be delayed until it's safe to fill the church, but contributions to The Mission and Service Fund at Scarborough Bluffs United Church, in Muriel's memory, would be gratefully received: or simply start a conversation with a stranger, Muriel excelled at this and it does make the world a better place. Online condolences may be left at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca