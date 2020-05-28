ADETUNJI, JP OFR, CHIEF (DR.) MURITALA ADEBAYO Tribute by Dr. Akin Oladeji-Johnbrowne The glorious departure of Chief (Dr.) Muritala Adebayo Adetunji in early hours of Friday, May 23, 2020, few hours to the end of Ramadan, was brought to my notice by a colleague in Lagos. Indeed, it was a shocking and unexpected news that my great mentor had passed on so soon! After few hours of reminiscent thoughts of association with Dr. Adetunji, I concluded that his death should be celebrated rather than mourned. I met Dr. Adetunji in 1999 when he Chaired a panel which interviewed me for employment with the former Trans International Bank Plc (TIB). It was after my appointment that I became aware that he was the major promoter of the bank, who invited the then Oyo State Government for joint ownership of the bank. Dr. Adetunji therefore be pioneered the first private-public partnership with state governments in the banking sector. As an Executive Director in TIB, I worked closely with him for many years in all areas of endeavor in the financial market space. Our association blossomed further even after my formal employment in TIB. Dr. Adetunji mentored and exposed me to the complex entrepreneurship and financial world particularly during 2005 pre and post recapitalization of the banks in Nigeria. We travelled extensively, he introduced and gave me unhindered access to his global contacts and connections. We spent quality time together in California State USA, London, United Kingdom and on many trips exploring private venture capital and equity market prospects for then TIB. It is not an overstatement... He was one of my Godfathers... I was his Godson! But unfortunately, by the time we succeeded in the private venture capital endeavor, TIB had been forced to merge to a new bank to achieve a new recapitalization regulatory requirement. In my subsequent endeavor, Baba Adetunji offered to serve as Chairman of my private family company of which his contribution to its success is unquantifiable. In the words of Aristotle, "a man is at his best when he is doing his best at what he likes doing best." Dr Adetunji's best was in distinguishing himself as an accomplished entrepreneur and a charitable leader of his immediate community. He was a practical man who exemplified benevolent philanthropy, generous in spirit, words and action. He was generous beyond measure to the betterment of his community, wealthy and not wasteful, firm against and unapologetic to idealists. He lived in Ibadan and was proud to carve out and grow his business empire from Ibadan land in Oyo State. His entrepreneurship ability made him relate and have business relationships with global companies in his early years, having being the first indigenous Chairman of Johnson, Drake & Piper International Corporation (JDP) Construction Ltd., one of the earlier construction companies that played major role in response to the then indigenization policy in Nigeria. As a global citizen, Baba was well travelled. He was active in International Chambers of Commerce, Rotary International and multinational companies in United Kingdom, United States and Israel. He also became exposed to world tourism. One of such tourism expeditions made by him was a three month world tour inclusive of Australia and New Zealand, with his bosom friend, Professor Ayantayo Ayandele of blessed memory. As a man of people, he had a large following, many loved and adored him, many admired him and depended on him, many also feared him. It will not also be out of place to imagine that a few must have despised him. Baba's friends cut across different strata, many of whom were one time in leadership of Nigeria and other corporate organizations. While there is no easy solace for losing a dear parent, the Adetunji's should know that Baba should be celebrated for his accomplishment which he succinctly documented in his autobiography - "Struggle to Success". Our Baba is gone, and I conclude this tribute with an adapted poem from Dr. Maya Angelou an American memoirist: "His day is done. Is done. He has offered us understanding. We will not withhold forgiveness even from those who do not ask We will not forget you, we will not dishonor you, we will remember and be glad that you lived among us, that you taught us, and that you loved us all." Adieu my mentor and benefactor.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store