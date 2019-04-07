FINKELMAN, MURRAY ARTHUR On Thursday, April 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Arlene for almost 64 years. Loving father and father-in-law of Marilyn and Neil Tobe, Debra and Paul Avron, Sandra and Robert Goldberg, and the late Normie Finkelman. Dear brother of Mary, Reta, Sidney, Sharon, and the late Victor. Devoted grandfather of Sarah and Idan, Ilana and Dmitry, Adam and Amanda, Joshua and Marita, Arielle, Jordana and Alex, Tyler, Sophia, Jonah, Samara, great-grandfather of Yael, Lior, Ella, Addison, Avery. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. in the Community Section of Pardes Chaim Cemetery. Shiva 88 Promenade Circle No. 710, Thornhill. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the , 1-888- 939-3333.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 7, 2019