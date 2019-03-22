ROSE, MURRAY BEVERLEY Passed away peacefully at Chartwell Aurora on March 19, 2019, in his 98th year. Loving husband of Margaret Beatrice Marie Rose (Smith). Beloved father of Julia (late Mike), Gerry (Kathy), Bob (Darlene) and the late Allen (Susan). Proud grandfather of Elaine, Allen, Annette, Wayne, Angie, Jeremy, Kaylene, Amanda, Lindsay and Steven. Great-grandfather of 14. Brother of Kathlene Rutherford and twin Charlotte 'Lottie' Rose. Son of the late Stanley and Alma (Watson). Murray was born in Mimico and raised near Schomberg. He was a farmer and enjoyed boating and gardening. Special thanks to the caring staff at Chartwell Aurora. Friends may call at the Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home, 157 Main Street S., Newmarket, on Friday, March 22, 2019, from 7 - 9 p.m. and Saturday, March 23, 2019, from 10 - 11 a.m. Funeral service in the chapel at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery, 149 Centennial Drive, Caledon. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society. Online condolences at www.roadhouseandrose.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 22, 2019