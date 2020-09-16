MOFFAT, Murray Charles Rainsford It is with great sadness that Constance Marinoff announces the loss of her partner Murray. Murray will be sadly missed by his soulmate Connie, son Trevor (Shelly and Dylan), grandchildren Ryley, Megan (Jason), great-grandchild Wyatt and his many friends. Murray touched the heart and soul of all he knew with his kindness, youthful spirit and sense of humour. Murray travelled the world and sailed the seven seas with his first mate Connie. A passionate storyteller, he loved to share all of their exotic adventures. A private family funeral will be held due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, donations made to The Baycrest Foundation are appreciated.