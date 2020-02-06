Home

MURRAY GLEN FAWCETT

MURRAY GLEN FAWCETT Obituary
FAWCETT, MURRAY GLEN Of Ajax, passed away on February 3, 2020, age 73, in his home. Loving husband of Darlene and proud father to Sean (Robyn) and Ashley. Cherished Grandpa to Daphne, Ivy, and Freya. Survived by brother Elwood Fawcett and sister Joyce Stares. Predeceased by brother Vern Fawcett and sister Muriel Beckett. He will be forever missed by extended family and friends. Visitation on Friday, February 7th from 6-9 p.m. at Accettone Funeral Home, 384 Finley Ave., Ajax ON L1S 2E3. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, Febtuary 8th, 2 p.m. at St. Paul's United Church, 65 King's Cres., Ajax ON, L1S 2M4. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Abilities Centre: www.abilitiescentre.org
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 6, 2020
