EVANS, MURRAY JAMES Murray James Evans, affectionally known as Joe to family and close friends. God called Joe peacefully on November 14, 2020 at the age of 93. He is now reunited in Heaven with his lovely wife Joan, predeceased (June 20, 2018). Cherished by his children Paul (Sandra) and Nancy (Colin). Proud Papa Joe to Daniel, Paul, Toni and Tasha. He will be held dear in the hearts of his many nieces and nephews, and many friends. Due to Dad's wishes, there is no service and cremation has taken place. A special thank you to the wonderful staff at Amica Seniors Home in Barrie, Ontario, especially Kelly, Lois, Val. Dad was so at home there. Words of condolence may be left for the family at: www.peacefultransition.ca