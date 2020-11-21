1/
MURRAY JAMES EVANS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MURRAY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EVANS, MURRAY JAMES Murray James Evans, affectionally known as Joe to family and close friends. God called Joe peacefully on November 14, 2020 at the age of 93. He is now reunited in Heaven with his lovely wife Joan, predeceased (June 20, 2018). Cherished by his children Paul (Sandra) and Nancy (Colin). Proud Papa Joe to Daniel, Paul, Toni and Tasha. He will be held dear in the hearts of his many nieces and nephews, and many friends. Due to Dad's wishes, there is no service and cremation has taken place. A special thank you to the wonderful staff at Amica Seniors Home in Barrie, Ontario, especially Kelly, Lois, Val. Dad was so at home there. Words of condolence may be left for the family at: www.peacefultransition.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved