BEAR, MURRAY ROSS Peacefully at the Palliative Care Unit of Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the age of 91. Predeceased by his father George A.C. Bear, mother Florence A. Bear (nee Thurston), sister Myrna L. Westcott, and daughter Laurie Frances Bear. Survived by his children Christine Bear, Jane Gilbert and Jeffrey Bear, and grandchildren Caitlin, Jason and Julie. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in memory of Ross be directed to "The Palliative Care Unit" in care of the Sunnybrook Foundation, 2075 Bayview Avenue, Toronto. A service for the family and close friends will be held at Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre (375 Mount Pleasant Road, East Gate entrance) on Wednesday, March 27th at 10 a.m. A visitation will be held at 9-10 a.m. Interment to follow after the service. For online condolences please visit www.etouch.ca
|
Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto, ON M4T 2V8
(416) 485-9129
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 25, 2019