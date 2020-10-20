MURRAY SATOV

1968 – 2020

Suddenly, on Friday, October 16, 2020. Cherished, devoted and loving son of Gilbert and Reba. Beloved brother to Bonnie (Golan Yaron) and Mark (Karuna). Adored uncle to Dan, Ben, Oz, Aili, Meryl and Llewyn. Special nephew and friend to Louise Sherman and treasured cousin to Amy Satov.

Murray was a son with boundless devotion and caring. As an Oxford University graduate, he chose to help his father run the family business instead of pursuing a career in the art world which he loved. He excelled because of his unique skills and incredible ability to connect with anybody from any walk of life. He was a constant source of help and generosity to all.

Murray will be remembered as a kind and loving soul, always reaching out to others and generous to a fault. His warmth, outgoing personality and sense of humour will be sadly missed by his many family members, friends and colleagues. He shared a gift of friendship to all who knew him. With profound heartbreak, we bid farewell to a special human being. The pain in our heart will always remain.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favourite charity. A private family service has taken place with a privately observed shiva.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store