JOHNSTON, MURRAY TIMMINS March 30, 1933 - November 23, 2019 With sadness, we announce the passing of Murray at Scarborough General Hospital after a lengthy illness. Son of Jervis and Lillian Johnston. Brother to Jervis Johnston (deceased) and Colleen Dunsmore. Beloved partner of Joan Dolson (Barron). Beloved father to Lea Neveroff (Boris) and Andrea Johnston (Earle) and step-father to Delphine Dolson (Peter), Jim Dolson (Jane), Terry Dolson (Cherry), and Chris Dolson (Michelle). Adored grandfather to 15 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Murray was a graduate of Sir George Williams University (now Concordia). He went on to work in business. He sat on many boards and received several awards. Murray's passions were sports and politics. Many lives were touched by his enthusiasm for life. Thanks to Dr. S. Marcus at SGH and those staff and residents at Bendale Acres who took good care of him. Visitation will be held at the Ogden Funeral Home, 4164 Sheppard Ave E. (at Midland), on Friday, November 29th 6-8 p.m. and Saturday, November 30th 2-3 p.m. followed by a Funeral Service at 3 p.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 27, 2019