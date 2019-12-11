Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MURRAY WILLIS BEDFORD. View Sign Service Information Henry Walser Funeral Home 507 Frederick Street Kitchener , ON N2B 2A5 (519)-749-8467 Visitation 12:30 PM - 1:15 PM Henry Walser Funeral Home 507 Frederick Street Kitchener , ON N2B 2A5 View Map Memorial service 1:30 PM Henry Walser Funeral Home 507 Frederick Street Kitchener , ON N2B 2A5 View Map Obituary

BEDFORD, MURRAY WILLIS Passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Grand River Hospital, at the age of 81. Loving partner of Marc Lambert. Dear brother of Bruce Bedford (Marlene) and the late Mavis Bedford. Predeceased by his previous partner, Donald Hardy and his parents, Ruth and Gerald Bedford. He will be loved and remembered by his nieces and nephews, Kim and Gwen Bedford, Lois Amos-Herter, Paul and Jane Bedford, David and Connie Bedford, Victoria and Reid Grassick, Brad and Sheila Bedford and Karen and Greg Tyrala. Predeceased by his nephews-in-law, Bryan Amos and Doug Herter. Remembered also by his great-nieces and great-nephews. Murray was a kind person who loved his life and family. After many years of living in Toronto, he was happy to settle back in Waterloo to plan his next adventure. Murray's family will receive relatives and friends from 12:30-1:15 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. The Memorial Service will be held in the chapel at 1:30 p.m. followed by a reception at the funeral home. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Knox Waterloo Presbyterian Church would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit

