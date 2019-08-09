Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DR. MURUGAN MALAIYANDI. View Sign Obituary

MALAIYANDI, DR. MURUGAN Passed away peacefully on August 7, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. Born on April 1, 1923, in Madurai, India, he earned his doctorate in chemistry at the University of Toronto in 1961. He settled his family in Ottawa, which he called home for nearly 50 years until moving to Toronto in 2013. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Pathali Malaiyandi. In his position as a scientist with Health Canada and honorary professor at Carleton University, Dr. Malaiyandi was a dedicated teacher and determined scientist. He often credited the kindness and compassion of family and friends for helping him to build a successful life in North America. As a way to pay that forward, he and his wife helped many young immigrants build new lives in their community for which he was affectionately known as everyone's "Thatha". He is survived by his sons, Nataraj and Ramu, daughters-in-law, Viji and Rathna, grandchildren Kirk, Latha, Sangeetha, Viba, Zayd, Prasanna, Shraddha, Venkat, Deepa, and great-granddaughters Madhu and Aisha. His family will always remember and admire him most for his determination and will forever be thankful for the beautiful lives they owe to his sheer grit. All are welcome to the cremation service, which will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019 at the Brampton Crematorium, located at 30 Bramwin Court, Brampton, ON. The family is grateful to Dr. Usha Kappagantula, the staff at Amica Erin Mills in Mississauga, and Dr. Vaidyalingam (Dr. V) and the staff at the Smithfield House at Kipling Acres in Toronto. In lieu of flowers, donations can be kindly sent to the University of Toronto, the University of Ottawa Heart Institute, or a charity of your choice.

Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close