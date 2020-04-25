MUTSUKO MIRIAM KUMAGAI
KUMAGAI, MUTSUKO MIRIAM (nee SUMI) It is with great sadness the family announces the peaceful passing of Moots (Mutsuko) at age 96, on April 21, 2020. Predeceased by her husband, Ray Ryuichi. Dear sister of Kikuo, Shuzo Mark, and of the late Hideo, Kazuko, and Lorraine Satoko (Omotani). She will be fondly remembered by her friends and family, most especially her nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life is planned for a later date in Toronto. Koden respectfully declined. To honour Moots' memory, donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated. The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to Jean and Dick Stoddart for their love and support over the years. We would also like to thank her special caregivers, Gerda and Karen, and the staff at Peter D. Clark Centre, for the care provided to Moots during her stay. To leave condolences and remembrances, please go to: www.hpmcgarry.ca

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 25, 2020.
