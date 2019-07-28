NAGAI, Mutsumi (Tom) Peacefully, at the North York General Hospital on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the age of 92 years. Beloved husband to Aguri after 65 years of marriage. Dear father to Michiko Jane (Ray), Midori and Mazako (Greg). Much loved grandfather to Miko and Youkie. A private service will be held. The family would like to send their sincere gratitude to Dr. Daphna Grossman and Sarah Yip of the Freeman Palliative Group for their kindness and support over the past year.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 28, 2019