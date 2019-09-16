Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MYKHAILO (MICHAEL) ROMACH. View Sign Service Information Cardinal Funeral Homes - Annette Chapel 92 Annette Street Toronto , ON M6P 1N6 (416)-762-8141 Visitation 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Cardinal Funeral Homes - Annette Chapel 92 Annette Street Toronto , ON M6P 1N6 Service 7:30 PM Cardinal Funeral Homes - Annette Chapel 92 Annette Street Toronto , ON M6P 1N6 Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Ukrainian Catholic Church of the Holy Protection of the Mother of God 30 Leeds St. (Ossington and Bloor Sts.) Toronto , ON Obituary

ROMACH, MYKHAILO (MICHAEL) 1925-2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mykhailo Romach on September 13, 2019, in Toronto, at the age of 94. Dear husband of Olha, and father of Myroslava (Edward), cherished grandfather of Kateryna (Andrew), Anna (Andriy), Alexandra (Ryan) and treasured great-grandfather of Zakhar. Michael was born on January 18, 1925 in the village of Luchyntsi, Ukraine. He completed his first year of medical school at Lviv University in 1944 but was unable to conclude his studies because of the war. He married Olha Isak in England in 1951 and they emigrated to Canada that year. They had one daughter. He completed a Bachelor of Arts with distinction (College Gold Medal) and a Master of Arts degree in Chemistry at the University of Toronto. He worked as Head of the pharmaceutical laboratory in the Health Protection Branch, Government of Canada for over 30 years. During his entire life in Canada, he was a committed activist and volunteer in the Ukrainian-Canadian community. His leadership skills were valued as President of the Ukrainian National Federation, first in the Toronto Branch and later at the National Office. For many years he was also a widely respected member of the executive of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, a member of the Board of the Ukrainian Credit Union, a member of the Board of the New Pathway newspaper and President of the Olzhych Foundation. He received numerous awards for these community and humanitarian activities. He will be remembered by all who knew and worked with him for his quiet dedication, hard work and honourable nature. Visitation will be held at Cardinal Funeral Home, 92 Annette St., Toronto, from 6-9 p.m. on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 with a Panakhyda at 7:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be at the Ukrainian Catholic Church of the Holy Protection of the Mother of God, 30 Leeds St. (Ossington and Bloor Sts.), Toronto, on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. followed by interment at St. Volodymyr Ukrainian Cemetery in Oakville. In lieu of flowers, donations to the UNF Foundation (145 Evans Ave., Toronto, M8Z 5X8) or the Ukraine Paediatric Fellowship Program Fund, SickKids Foundation (525 University Ave., Toronto, M5G 2L3) would be greatly appreciated.



