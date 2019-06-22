KOZACHENKO, Mykola "Nick" Passed away peacefully on June 19, 2019 at Tiverton Park Manor, Tiverton, ON at the age of 92. Predeceased by his loving wife Alice. Loving father to Rita (Don). Cherished Opa to Kimberley (Curtis). As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Family and friends may gather at the Cardinal Funeral Home "Bathurst", 366 Bathurst St., Toronto (at Dundas St.) on Monday, June 24, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. Orthodox Rite of Funeral at St. Volodymyr Orthodox Cathedral, 404 Bathurst St., on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 10 a.m. Mykola will be laid to rest at York Cemetery.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 22, 2019