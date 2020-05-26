BARTHOLOMEW, MYRA Peacefully passed away on May 21, 2020, at the Greater Niagara General Hospital, at the age of 88. Predeceased by beloved husband Philip, her mother Marion Holden, father Thomas Holden and twin brothers Bryan and Owen. Loving Mother of Barbara, Betty, Donald and David (Brenda). Proud Grandmother of Alan (Lisa), Heather (Derek), Eric (Margarita), Anne-Marie, Brittney, Melanie, Laura, Adam, Benjamin, Nora, Ruth and Kyle and Super-Granny of Ava and Andrew. Survived by her loving sister-in-law Eileen, many friends and family. Special thanks to all of her loving caregivers. Myra was an expert baker who enjoyed making jellies and jams from her gardens. She was an artist, world traveler and lover of the arts. She enjoyed the outdoors and relished her outings with friends and sorority sisters. Myra was a kind, loving and welcoming host who enjoyed sharing tea and stories at her B & B in Niagara-on-the-Lake. She will be dearly missed by all. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Myra's life will be held in Niagara-on-the-Lake at a later date. For those who wish, memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation and or the Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morganfuneral.com
Published in Toronto Star on May 26, 2020.