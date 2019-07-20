BOONE, MYRA GENEVA (formerly of Scarborough, ON) Passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 18, 2019, at the age of 90 years. Myra (nee Barter) is predeceased by her husband Alex, and daughters Diane and Judy. Loving mother to daughter Cathy (Trevor), grandma to Judy's son Bradley and Diane's daughter Michelle (Michael) and great-grandma to Carlee. As per her wishes, Myra will be cremated and returned to Corner Brook, Newfoundland with the ashes of her daughter Judy, to be buried in the Barter family cemetery. Special thanks to the staff at Mackenzie Place for their excellent care.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 20, 2019