GORDON, MYRNA (TWISS) It is with profound sadness that we share the news of Myrna's passing on February 25, 2020 at Markham Stouffville Hospital, at the age of 80. Lovingly remembered by her husband of 60 years, Robert, son Ron (Kim), daughter Joanne Nickle (Bob) and her treasured grandchildren, Alysha (Chris), Chris (Alicia), Shane (Olivia), Courtney (Aaron). Myrna had a great love for her family and many friends. With thanks to the staff at MSH. Visitation will be held at McEachnie Funeral Home, 28 Old Kingston Road, Ajax, March 1st from 3-5 p.m. followed by a service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or Markham Stouffville Hospital.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 29, 2020