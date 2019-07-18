WATSON, MYRNA HELEN (nee COULSON) Peacefully at home on Friday, July 12, 2019, at the age of 91. Myrna, loving Mother of Marilyn (Jim), Debbie, Donna (Paul), Brent (Sherry) and Stacy (Norm). Loving Grandma to Annette (Jordan), Kayla (Matt), Jeff (Alex), Laura (Dan), Matthew (Melissa) and Ryan (Amanda). Predeceased by Grandson Philip. Great-grandmother to Zoey, Caleb, Patrick and James. Dear Sister of Sylvia and Marguerite, and the late Chuck, Johnny and Irene. Friends will be received at the Dixon-Garland Funeral Home, 166 Main St. North (Markham Rd.), Markham, on Friday, July 26th, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Celebration of Life will take place at Stouffville United Church, on Saturday, July 27th, at 11a.m. Private family interment. In lieu of flowers, donations for Habitat for Humanity would be appreciated by the family.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 18, 2019