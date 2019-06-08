ASHMAN-CLARE, MYRNA HOPE It is with deep sorrow that I announce the passing of Hope, my wife of 26 years. Hope passed away at Humber River Hospital on May 27, 2019, two days before her 81st birthday, with her loving husband, Victor Luukkonen, at her bedside. Hope will forever be remembered by brother-in-law Joseph and partner Ann, niece-in-law Christy, nephew-in-law Andy and wife Melanie, grandnephews-in-law Charlie, her favourite Raymond, and Reginald, cousin-in-law Pirkko and partner Rainer, and her many friends and associates. Born and educated in Jamaica, Hope first immigrated to London, England and subsequently settled in Toronto, Canada, where she worked as a Human Resources Manager. Hope was highly respected in her profession by her peers and associates. Hope enjoyed meeting people very much, and helping them to achieve their full potential in their lives. Hope also was a hard worker and received her Bachelors Degree at night school from Ryerson University. A Celebration of Life for Hope will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 329, in Tottenham, Ontario, on June 23, 2019 at 1 p.m., as we are both members. A private family and close friends Interment will be held at Mount Pleasant Cemetery shortly thereafter. In lieu of flowers, a donation made to the would be much appreciated to assist in finding a cure for this cruel disease.

