|
|
HANNINEN, Myrna Isabelle (nee BURKE) Passed away on December 24, 2019, at the age of 90. Myrna's life journey was shared with her devoted husband Joseph Hanninen (deceased) and her three children Richard (Jane), Christopher (Judi) and Wendy Jo (Dan). A great joy in Myrna's life were her grandchildren Jared, Erik, Graeme, Emma, Nicholas and Astoria, who she spent many happy summer days at the family cottage in Collingwood, Ontario. The latter part of Myrna's life was blessed with two new additions to the family, Clementine and Marigold, her great-grandchildren (Emma and Pat). Myrna was kind-hearted, graceful, always helping others, she lit up a room and she was gifted in the arts. She was also an astute businesswoman. Myrna knew how to throw a fantastic party, always showcasing her fabulous cakes. Special thanks to the PSWs who supported her. The family will celebrate Myrna's life as per Joseph and Myrna's wishes, in a private ceremony.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 7, 2020