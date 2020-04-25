HUNTER, MYRNA J. It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our mother, Myrna J. Hunter (Hosking) (nee Stonehouse) on April 17, 2020. Myrna is survived by her husband Larry, her sister Irene Canavan and sister-in-law Peggy Stonehouse, her loving children Lori, Kathy (Ilmar), Gord (Jan), Charlotte (Terry) and Carolyn (Jeff). She is also survived by 6 grandsons, Jeffrey, Darrell, Daniel, Adam, Andrew and Stephen, and 6 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents Howard and Lorna Stonehouse, her brother Dave Stonehouse and her brother-in-law Jim Canavan. Mom spent her final years at Forest Heights Long Term Care in Kitchener, battling Alzheimer's, and kept the Nurses and PSWs and staff on their toes. They all treated Mom with the utmost kindness and would always keep me up to date on "how's Mom". Special thanks to Hewson House 2nd floor staff for being there for Mom, it was greatly appreciated. Mom will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In this difficult time of social distancing, there will be a Memorial for Mom at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Gilbert MacIntyre & Son, Guelph. Further information may be found at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 25, 2020.