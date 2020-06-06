INGLETON, MYRNA JEAN October 17, 1940 – May 13, 2020 Passed away at Lions Head Hospital, with her loving husband John Tozer at her side, after a long fight with cancer. Myrna is survived by her husband John and siblings, Harold (Ruby), Ronald (Shirley, deceased), Ralph (Carol), Joyce (Barry) and Robert (Marg), and many nieces and nephews. Her parents, Gordon and Ida, were delighted to have a little girl after having three boys. Myrna was brought up on the family farm near Elmvale. She liked crafts, was a member of the 4H CLUB and played many school sports. In high school, she was a good student, was a school cheerleader and played on the basketball and volleyball teams. She was an excellent skier, and later joined the Toronto Ski Club, where she was an active member for many years and made many long lasting friends. She worked as a secretary at the Ontario Board of Education, being promoted to Administrative Assistant. She then moved to CBC, where she was secretary and assistant to Knowlton Nash. She left the CBC to go into Real Estate, becoming one of the top selling agents in the Beaches. She was an active member of the Balmy Beach Club, playing squash, beach volley ball and participating in many club social events from which she made many long-lasting friendships. In 1981, she met her future partner and husband John Tozer, who became her lifelong soulmate, best friend and confidant. He had taken early retirement and was actively seeking a sailboat to go cruising while living at his cottage on Georgian Bay on the Bruce Peninsula. She embraced this new lifestyle with him, and for many years they split their time living at their cottage and sailing their sailboat in Florida, Bahamas, Caribbean and throughout the Mediterranean. Myrna loved living at the cottage enjoying the wildlife, gardening, cooking, golfing at the local golf course, selling Real Estate, hiking the Bruce trail and cross-country skiing in the winter. She loved both of her two cats, Gunner, the Siamese cat we had on the boat, and Jake, the current stray she picked up. She treated them like her children she never had. She was a warm, fun-loving person who had a wicked sense of humour and an uninhibited laugh that lit up a room at any occasion. In later life, she and her husband loved travelling to England, Portugal and Spain; loved cruising, a highlight being taking a world cruise on the Queen Victoria. She will be sorely missed by her loving husband, as well as her family and many friends, and fondly remembered by all who met her for her quick wit, keen sense of humour, kindness and generosity. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held later in the summer. Memorial donations can be made through Grey Bruce Cremation and Burial Services for Lions Head Hospital.



