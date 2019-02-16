Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MYRNA LEE FORSYTH. View Sign

FORSYTH, MYRNA LEE (nee GEORGE) Died suddenly and unexpectedly, in Toronto on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 while out walking and enjoying another day, as she always did. With her endless energy and positive spirit, she believed she would live forever, as we all did. She was born in Sioux Lookout, ON, the daughter of the late Elsie and John Joseph George, one of twelve children. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 44 years, Charles Harkness Forsyth (1998). Myrna's vitality will continue on in the hearts and lives of her children Charles (Irene), Janet, Marcia, and Ian (Nancy); grandchildren Stephanie (Lukasz), Andrew, Lindsay, Matthew, Charles, Julia, Aidan and Isabella, and great-grandchildren Noah and Isla. She loved the out-of-doors and was happiest when she could revel in all that it had to offer. Myrna was passionate about her family, friends and her work in the field of Gerontology. She applied vision and dynamism to transform and implement innovative senior services in Sudbury, Hamilton and Toronto. She was always eager to engage anyone, and everyone, in lively debates on various topics - especially politics. Cremation has taken place, and a 'Celebration of Life' will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 'VandenBerg House', 1400 Queen St. E., Toronto, 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. Donations may be made to the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto.

