TAYLOR, MYRNA LORETTA Born October 30, 1926 Died May 4, 2020 Predeceased by her sister Patricia and brother-in-law Donald Humble, by her brother Lawrence (Janet) Clark, by her sister-in-law Midge Clark, by her niece Sharon (Alan) Krar and by her nephew Dan Clark. She is survived by her brother Chuck Clark, by her husband of fifty-eight years, Ron, by her son Nicholas Jabour, her granddaughter Calsi Jabour and grandson Riley Jabour. Also by nieces and nephews, Donald (Linda) Humble Jr., Linda (Mike) McNeeley, Alan Humble, Debbie (Bill) Woodley, Paul (Kim) Clark, Geoffrey (Shirley) Clark, Diane Clark, Cathy Pikel, Jennifer (Lucio) Gismondi and Maureen (Brian) Casali. A child of the depression, Myrna never forgot the hard lessons of those troubled times. Nothing was wasted, nothing that could be used was thrown out. Hers was a Roman Catholic upbringing, Our Lady of Lourdes her refuge, their adjacent school her educator. Later she would attend the Central School of Commerce. Ron met her at the RCA Recording Studios. Surely the most beautiful and engaging receptionist they ever had. Later she would join the Cockfield Brown Advertising Agency. There she was in charge of trafficking – clearing each commercial with the board of broadcast governors before sending them out to radio and TV stations across the country. In the four years she managed this department, she never missed an air date! While in semi-retirement she took up gourmet cooking, acquiring hundreds of recipes and mastering dozens. She brought the same passion to gardening, turning the backyard at the beach and later at Scarborough into little patches of paradise. Whatever she undertook she attacked it with intensity. She walked daily for miles along the boardwalk and later did the same through Scarborough's parks and valleys. She was a wonderful wife and a treasured mother and grandmother. Alzheimer's disease changed her life and the dreaded Coronavirus ended it, but she will find peace in heaven, of that we are certain. We are indebted to the heroic staff at Seven Oaks and to Dr. Marcus and the splendid caregivers of Tower Seven, Scarborough General where Myrna spent the previous four months. Just a card, please.



