MIRON, MYRNA (nee LONG) November 23, 1942 – September 21, 2019 Passed away at home in Alliston, Ontario, at the age of 76. A beautiful person in every way, she was the heart of her family and will be forever missed by her loving husband, Bob; children, Michelle, Marcia and Janet; grandchildren, Callum, Owen, Noah, Bella, Miguel, Noelle, Sarah and Zachary; and sister, Dolores. Reception October 25th, 1 p.m., W. John Thomas Funeral Home, 244 Victoria Street East, Alliston. Memorial donations may be directed to the West Park Foundation, Toronto. https://www.westpark.org/foundation/WaystoGive/TributeGift
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 5, 2019