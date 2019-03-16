MacPHERSON, MYRON "JOE" Peacefully passed away at Simcoe Manor, Beeton on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Myron MacPherson of Bradford at 89 years of age. Beloved husband of the late Phyllis MacPherson (nee Hunt). Dear brother of Elizabeth (late Otis) Allen, late Jim (late Audrey) MacPherson, Bill (Lois) MacPherson and Donald (Diana) MacPherson. Myron will also be fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews. Friends may be received at Skwarchuk Funeral Home, 30 Simcoe Rd., Bradford (1-800-209-4803), for a memorial visitation on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. until the time of a memorial service at 1:30 p.m. In Myron's memory, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 16, 2019