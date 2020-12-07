1/1
MYRON WASHCHYSHYN
WASHCHYSHYN, MYRON Peacefully and surrounded by the love of his family, on December 4, 2020 at St. Michael's Hospital in his 71st year. Born October 2, 1950 in Glenavon, SK. Beloved husband for 32 years to his devoted wife Patricia, cherished father of Marika and her husband Graeme Owens. Dearly loved brother of Natalie Bereziak (John) of Winnipeg, Alix Washchyshyn of Penticton, and Peter Washchyshyn (Joan) of Winnipeg. Myron is survived by nephew Michael; nieces Patti, Donna, Katherine, Mary-Anne, Kristina, and Johanna, and their families, all of whom he adored. He was predeceased by his loving parents Olena and Hrehorij Washchyshyn. Myron touched the lives of many friends who will remember his generosity, humour and zest for life. His long career as an electrical engineer culminated in his stellar accomplishments with Mulvey + Banani International Inc. as President and CEO. The CFL's Saskatchewan Roughriders have lost their biggest fan. He was deeply rooted in faith and Ukrainian heritage, and was an active member of Christ the Good Shepherd Ukrainian Catholic Church. Myron's family wishes to thank the amazing ICU teams at both St. Joseph's Health Centre and St. Michael's Hospital for their diligent care and compassion. Myron's family and friends are heartbroken that he left this life with so much of it yet to live. "Goodnight, sweet prince, and flights of angels sing thee to thy rest." -- Hamlet Due to Covid-19 restrictions, private family services will take place. For funeral webcast and online condolences please visit newediukfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to The Ukrainian Youth Association (CYM) Etobicoke Branch (Shevchenko Ukrainian Community Centre, 482 Horner Avenue, Etobicoke ON, M8W 2B7) or to his beloved parish, Christ the Good Shepherd Ukrainian Catholic Church (182 Sixth Street, Toronto ON, M8V 3A5). Eternal Memory. ?????? ???'???.


Published in Toronto Star on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
