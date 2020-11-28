My mother , Margaret Cronin , and Myrtle became good friends sharing residence at Good Samaritan and Kingsmere Retirement Residences in Alliston. I, too, had the pleasure of acquaintance with Myrtle during my many visits when I would sit at their table and share meals and memories, past and present. She brought light and joy to any gathering as she moved among the residents spreading positivity. We will miss her terribly
We send our sincere condolences to Donna and her family.
In friendship , from Margaret Cronin and daughter Kathleen.
