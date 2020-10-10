BENNETT, MYRTLE E. (Owner and Teacher at Richmond Nursery School) Peacefully, at Mariann Home, on Friday, October 2, 2020, in her 95th year. Devoted wife of the late Douglas. Loving mother of Barbara (Terry) Chilvers. Adoring grandma of Shawn and Crystal. Great-grandmother of Kyra and Madison. Due to the COVID pandemic, a Celebration of Myrtle will be held in 2021. If desired, donations to Mariann Home, the Richmond Hill Presbyterian Church or the Canadian Cancer Society
would be welcomed. Online tributes may be left at marshallfuneralhome.com