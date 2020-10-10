1/1
MYRTLE E. BENNETT
BENNETT, MYRTLE E. (Owner and Teacher at Richmond Nursery School) Peacefully, at Mariann Home, on Friday, October 2, 2020, in her 95th year. Devoted wife of the late Douglas. Loving mother of Barbara (Terry) Chilvers. Adoring grandma of Shawn and Crystal. Great-grandmother of Kyra and Madison. Due to the COVID pandemic, a Celebration of Myrtle will be held in 2021. If desired, donations to Mariann Home, the Richmond Hill Presbyterian Church or the Canadian Cancer Society would be welcomed. Online tributes may be left at marshallfuneralhome.com

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Marshall Funeral Home
10366 Yonge Street
Richmond Hill, ON L4C 3B8
(905) 884-1062
Memories & Condolences
October 6, 2020
Myrtle was a true lady at all times. A devoted parishioner at Richmond Hill Presbyterian Church always willing to help. Always smiling and ready for a wonderful hug. Myrtle was a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Truly an amazing lady.
cathey trollope
Friend
